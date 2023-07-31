San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa is still not at training camp as he holds out for a contract extension, and general manager John Lynch “doesn't like” it. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Lynch was asked about Bosa's contract and the training camp holdout. Here's what the 49ers executive had to say, per Josh Dubow of The Associated Press.

“I don’t like not having one of our best players here,” Lynch said. “We’ve got a really good track record that I’m proud of as a group of having our players in. But I also understand it and understand that we’re going to have to exhibit some patience and understand that ultimately this thing will work out. I’m very confident in that and we’re just going to have to have that right mix of urgency and patience.”

Lynch is not a fan of not having Bosa, who he called one of the 49ers' “best players”, on the field at training camp.

While Lynch did encouragingly say that he is still in touch with Bosa's agent, he also acknowledged that some “patience” will be needed as this situation plays out.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bosa, 25, was a salary cap bargain this past season for the 49ers, who exercised his fifth-year option before the start of the 2022 season.

Counting $10.8 million against the cap, Bosa had a monster campaign, tallying a career-high 18.5 sacks while earning All-Pro honors and winning Defensive Player of the Year.

Set to earn $17.8 million in 2023, it's clear that Bosa is desiring a massive payday after he helped the 49ers field one of the league's best defenses this past season.

What's not clear is when that payday will arrive.