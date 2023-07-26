For those still praying that Nick Bosa will join the San Francisco 49ers in training camp while he works on a long-term contract with the team, well it's time to stop hoping.

Bosa is officially in a contract holdout with the 49ers, and he isn't expected to report any time soon until he gets the deal he wants. In a corresponding move after training camp started Wednesday, the Niners have put the defensive star on the Reserve/Did Not Report list, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“The 49ers placed star edge Nick Bosa on the reserve/did not report list. The team doesn't expect him to practice without a new contract,” Pelissero wrote.

Of course it isn't a surprise at all since both head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch shared recently that they don't expect Nick Bosa to show up until his contract situation gets resolved.

Bosa is set to play 2023 on the fifth year of his rookie deal, which will pay him $17.9 million. For what it's worth, however, the two sides do seem to be actively engaged in “attempting to hammer out a long-term deal,” according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It remains to be seen how long it'll take for both Bosa and the 49ers to reach a new contract, though there is no denying that the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year deserves a bigger pay and better deal than what his rookie contract is paying him. It is interesting to note, however, that Bosa previously expressed his confidence that he and San Francisco would be able to get a deal done before training camp.

Unfortunately, the business side of the NFL just proves to be trickier than what Bosa expected.