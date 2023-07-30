San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa is holding out of training camp as he looks for a new contract. The 49ers are set to have their first padded practice on Monday, but it doesn't look like Bosa is going to have a new deal by then. Kyle Shanahan addressed Bosa's situation on Sunday and offered nothing new, per The Athletic's Matt Barrows.

“I haven’t heard anything. So no updates there,” Shanahan said.

Nick Bosa's contract situation

Nick Bosa is set to earn nearly $18 million as part of his fifth-year contract option with the 49ers, but he rightfully is looking for a big new payday. The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, if not the best.

Last season, Bosa led the league with 18.5 sacks and won Defensive Player of the Year. That came after a 2021 season in which he racked up 15.5 sacks. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year and made the Pro Bowl in 2019 but played just two games in 2020 because of an injury.

Bosa would surely like to become the highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL. Looking at other recent deals for player of his caliber, Nick's brother Joey got a five-year deal worth $135 million with $78 million guaranteed. Myles Garrett got five years for $125 million total and $43.55 million guaranteed, while T.J. Watt got four years for $112 million total and $80 million guaranteed.

Nick Bosa is the leader of a dominant 49ers defense that's expected to carry them to Super Bowl contention once again. If they get their quarterback situation in order, San Francisco will have a great chance to win it all after falling just short in several recent years.