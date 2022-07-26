John Lynch teases potential contract extension with Deebo Samuel

There have been two big storylines for the San Francisco 49ers this offseason: The future of Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel. Jimmy G looks like he’s finally going to be traded, while Samuel is seeking a healthy payday.

He even held out of training camp for a short period of time due to his contract situation, but the Swiss Army knife is now in the building and it appears negotiations are going good as GM John Lynch discussed on Tuesday.

Via Nick Wagoner:

“GM John Lynch optimistic that a deal with WR Deebo Samuel will be done soon. “We’re not there yet… something is gonna happen here in the near future.” Samuel reported to camp today and is in the building.”

This is good news for 49ers fans. Deebo Samuel is undoubtedly the franchise cornerstone and a crucial piece to their success. He wasn’t too pleased with being used as a running back and wideout last season but the results speak for themselves.

Deebo did request a trade back in April because he strictly wanted to play WR instead of RB. But, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is also increasingly confident they will lock him up for the foreseeable future. Via Sports Illustrated:

“I think that’s going to take care of itself,” Shanahan said. “The days of holding out and stuff are a little bit different now because players, regardless of what the team decides later, they always have to pay that back. That doesn’t make sense for those guys. … So I’d be surprised if that happens.”

If Deebo Samuel somehow didn’t reach an extension with San Fran, they could still trade him, or else he’d hit free agency next offseason. Samuel finished the 2021 season with 77 catches for 1,405 yards while also rushing for 365 yards. In total, the versatile offensive weapon collected 14 touchdowns and was integral to the 49ers’ run to the NFC Championship.