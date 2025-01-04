When Josh Dobbs signed with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this season, the “Passtronaut” was eager to learn under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Heading into Week 18, with just one appearance under his belt on the year in a Week 17 loss to the Detroit Lions, how did that go? Did Dobbs grow as a player or as a person? Well, reporters asked the Tennessee product that very question during his Week 18 media sesson and got a very interesting answer from the 29-year-old.

“I don’t feel like a different guy, but it’s been good to be in one place for the year for sure and be around the same terminology, same teammates, same coaches, and just get consistent coaching within one scheme,” Dobbs told reporters. “So I’ve enjoyed that. I’ve enjoyed learning Kyle’s scheme, watching [QB] Brock [Purdy] play really well within the scheme. I know our record isn’t really indicative of our goals for the season, of course, but it’s been good. It’s been good to be around the guys, obviously be around a scheme that’s been very successful and is at several other places throughout the NFL. So I’ve enjoyed the year.”

Asked if playing under Shanahan in one of the most popular schemes in the NFL could help his free agency come March, Dobbs said yes, even if he's more focused on showing out in Week 18 than where he'll be calling home later this year.

“Per-se, yeah. I think anytime you get a chance to get on the field and play, it’s always an audition not only for the team that you’re on, but for the other 31 teams, especially knowing my contract situation and being a free agent in March. So it’s an opportunity to go out and show what I can do here as a 49er in this scheme as well as for other opportunities,” Dobbs told reporters.

“So I kind of let free agency, all that stuff, work itself out when that time comes. I’m just excited for the opportunity to get on the field and play. We all work to have this opportunity to play at the end of the day and it’s obviously fun to be a part of a great room and be supportive of Brock throughout the season, but to get a chance to get your number called and go out there and play and show what you can do is something that you never take for granted in this league. Whether you play quarterback, receiver, defense, no matter what, you can’t take that opportunity for granted. So, I’m excited to get out there, play, compete. I’ve built a lot of camaraderie with several guys, a lot of guys throughout the locker room, so to be able to step into that huddle and lead that group of men in our last opportunity on Sunday will be a lot of fun.”

After going on an absolute run in 2023, Dobbs' hype has cooled off somewhat heading into 2025. Still, if getting the Shanahan stamp of approval helps out his case heading into free agency, then the real winner has to be his next team, as they would be signing one of the smartest signal callers in the NFL.