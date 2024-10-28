San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy delivered a gut check in a win over the Cowboys, and Kyle Shanahan’s halftime message played a role as well. But the night belonged to George Kittle, who reacted to making history on National Tight Ends Day, according to nbcsportsbayarea.com.

With his 500th career catch, Kittle became 49ers royalty with Jerry Rice (1,281 receptions), Terrell Owens (592), Roger Craig (508), and Dwight Clark (506).

“(It’s) an honor,” Kittle said. “I’m thankful I got to be a part of an organization with very high standards of how they play football.”

Kittle had one of his best-ever games in the 30-24 victory on Sunday Night. He led the team with six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown while also providing run support with top-notch blocking.

49ers TE George Kittle is a veteran star

Kittle is in his eighth NFL season, and he had 6,777 total yards receiving to go along with the receptions.

“Thankful that they’ve kept me around for a long time,” Kittle said. “I’m striving every day to be better than the day I was before, and continually prove that I need to be on the San Francisco 49ers' roster.

“To be on the list with any of those names — any list you’re on with Jerry Rice is a good thing. But to be with all those other guys is fantastic and it’s an honor. I think in college I learned you want to leave your jersey in a better place, and that’s all I’m striving to do every single day and I know those guys did that.”

Shanahan, the 49ers head coach, said Kittle is a dude, according to 49erswebzone.com.

“Kittle's the man. Especially on his holiday, he usually does better. But there were a couple things in the first half and he, just like Brock, that he missed. A couple he would've loved to have back, and he came back in the second half and just played as good as you can.”

Kittle’s performance came in handy with the 49ers suffering key injuries among their skill players, including the loss of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk for the season. Shanahan said Kittle provides a luxury for the team.

“It is very comfortable,” Shanahan said. “It was a challenge, losing some of these guys, losing B.A. last week and not having (wide receiver) Jauan Jennings). Deebo being a little banged up. And then not having him there late in the game. You need everyone to step up, and I thought a lot of guys did. And Kittle did in a huge way.”