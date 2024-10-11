The San Francisco 49ers bounced back after a shocking upset loss in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals with a 36-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 6 of the season. And while the team certainly wanted to savor the win a bit, star pass rusher Nick Bosa was already looking ahead to their Week 7 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs in the immediate aftermath of this victory.

With the win, the Niners pushed their record back to .500 on the season at 3-3, but they have an incredibly tall task in Week 7 with the Chiefs coming to town. Not only is Kansas City currently 5-0, but they also beat San Fran in Super Bowl 58 last February. It's safe to say that this is a big game for the 49ers, and Bosa is already looking forward to potentially picking up a huge victory over KC.

Via Bridget Condon:

“‘Definitely trying to get the monkey off our back with that one.' Nick Bosa on facing the Chiefs next weekend.”

Nick Bosa, 49ers looking for revenge against Chiefs

During Bosa's time in the league with the 49ers, the Chiefs have managed to have his number. Bosa has lost each of the three games he's played against Kansas City in his career, with two of those losses coming in the Super Bowl. Even though he's generally played well in these contests, it hasn't been enough for the Niners to come away with a victory.

San Francisco will have a chance to finally exorcize some of their demons against Kansas City when they square off in Week 7, and it's something that Bosa personally is looking forward to. There's no doubt that with a 3-3 record, the 49ers need all the wins they can get, and picking up a victory over the Chiefs could help prove that they are once again one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the league.