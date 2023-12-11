While 49ers star Fred Warner was in a pretty heated scuffle with Seahawks WR DK Metcalf, he played it cool after the fact.

In the midst of the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 win over the Seattle Seahawks, linebacker Fred Warner got into a heated scuffle with wide receiver DK Metcalf. While emotions clearly got the best of both players, Warner decided to play it cool after the game was over.

Metcalf was ultimately ejected from the game after grabbing Warner's facemask. With the 49ers and Seahawks both playing in the NFC West, Warner is hoping cooler heads prevail in his next matchup with Metcalf, via NBC Sports.

“I don't know what happened. I told him he tackles really well and for some reason he didn't like that. I guess what happened, happened,” Warner said. “It's unfortunate. He's got to learn to keep his composure. Happy we came out from the dub.”

DK Metcalf was EJECTED on an attempt to tackle Fred Warner which turned into a suplex and chaos erupts between the Seahawks vs. 49ers 👀pic.twitter.com/eb8TkOTju9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 11, 2023

Metcalf's ejection came directly after Warner picked off Drew Lock late in the fourth quarter. With San Francisco leading 28-16, it ended up being the final nail in the coffin. Perhaps Metcalf was simply frustrated with his team losing. Overall, Warner isn't taking his outburst to heart and is just looking to capitalize off the victory.

The win moved the 49ers to 10-3 on the season. Fred Warner has played a massive role in helping San Francisco soar to the top of the NFC West. On the year, Warner has made 107 tackles, nine passes defended, four interceptions and two sacks. He has earned a sensational 90.6 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Warner's pick might've pissed DK Metcalf off. But with the 49ers coming home victorious, Warner was able to walk away easy from the altercation.