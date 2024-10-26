The San Francisco 49ers head into Week 8 in serious need of a win against the Dallas Cowboys after falling to 3-4 last Sunday. They could be without a key piece of their offense as well as Deebo Samuel is listed as questionable. The Swiss Army knife is dealing with pneumonia and played a mere three snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.

On Friday, Shanahan gave a promising update on Deebo, who is a crucial player for this team. But, he also said the 49ers are preparing to be without him if he ends up being sidelined.

Via 49erswebzone:

He's gotten better each day and hopefully he continues going that way for Sunday,” Shanahan told reporters.

“Yes, you do. But you've got to always have that, anyway, just in case someone wakes up sick on Sunday randomly, you're not expecting, in case someone gets hurt in the first half. So that's something you're always planning for, and when you know someone's questionable, it's a little easier to plan for it. So, it's something we're ready for either way.”

The 49ers offense is reeling. Brandon Aiyuk just tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season. Christian McCaffrey meanwhile is still on the IR and won't return quite yet. With a bye in Week 10, there is a belief that CMC could play in Week 11.

San Francisco is facing a Cowboys group who are also hungry for a victory. The Niners will need all hands on deck if they're going to improve to .500 here. Samuel's presence will be absolutely vital given the absences they already have.

For what it's worth, Deebo did say he's felt good at practice this week. He also reflected on how scary it was to have shortness of breath last weekend.

“It was scary because it’s kind of hard to breathe, for real, and you can’t take deep breaths,” Samuel said, via NBCBayArea.com per Alper. “So, in the midst of that, I’m just like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then we found out what was wrong after the game.”

Kick-off is scheduled for 5:20 PM PT on Sunday Night Football.