After a long deliberation period, Brock Purdy finally got the contract extension he desired. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback plans to celebrate with his new salary, but only a little.

Now in possession of the most money in his entire life, Purdy wants to make a lifelong dream come true. While he could afford a mansion, Purdy said he wants to “keep it simple” and buy a bass fishing boat, which he has always wanted.

“For the most part, I'm pretty sure we're just going to keep it simple,” Purdy said to Tom Pelissero on NFL Network. “I don't know, I was talking about maybe buying a bass fishing boat down the road. That's something I've always wanted since I was a kid, so you might see us fishing more often.”

Purdy's whopping five-year, $265 million extension keeps him in San Francisco through the 2030 season. He became the second 49er to ink a lucrative extension during the 2025 offseason, following George Kittle's four-year, $76.4 million deal.

With the deal, Purdy becomes the fifth-highest-paid quarterback in the league in terms of total value. His $53 million annual salary is the eighth-highest in the league.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to lead team in 2025

After going just 6-11 in 2024, the pressure is on the 49ers to deliver in 2025. Despite having one of the most talent-stacked teams in the league, San Francisco struggled with injuries, an issue the team hopes to be past. By re-upping Purdy and Kittle, general manager John Lynch is committed to his current roster, even after trading slot receiver Deebo Samuel.

Though without Samuel, the 49ers will hopefully get Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey back in 2025. Both star weapons missed most of 2024 with injuries. McCaffrey appears to have fully recovered from his PCL injury, but Aiyuk's recovery from a torn ACL is still ongoing.

Either way, Purdy will shoulder the most pressure of any player on the team in 2025. Now paid like an elite quarterback, the former “Mr. Irrelevant” is expected to perform like one moving forward. While he has exceeded expectations thus far, many criticized Purdy for being unable to win in 2024 without his star teammates on the field. After throwing for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2023, Purdy's numbers took a hit in his third season.