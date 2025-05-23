The San Francisco 49ers have made several moves to guarantee their future this offseason. San Francisco has extended some of its most important players this offseason, including a $76.4 million contract for George Kittle. He explained one big change he's seen in his quarterback.

49ers tight end George Kittle spoke about the changes he's seen in Brock Purdy during a recent interview.

“One thing I've already seen from Brock this offseason, just being back around for all of [the offseason program] and stuff, is just his voice is heard significantly more in the building, which I love, whether he's breaking down the team, talking in the locker room,” Kittle said per David Bonilla of 49erswebszone.com. “He's always kind, he's always nice to everybody, but he's just more vocal to everybody in team settings, which is huge.”

The 49ers gave Brock Purdy a $265 million contract extension earlier in May. That is a huge raise for the former Mr. Irrelevant.

Kittle also noted that more players seem to take notice when Purdy is talking.

“And people, when they hear the quarterback talk, your head kind of snaps,” Kittle continued. “That's what you listen for because he's the face, the leader of the team. And so, when you have a guy like that, who's continually growing … it's just awesome to see a young guy keep his feet in the ground, and then want to work hard, and want to make all the guys around him really good.”

Perhaps the 49ers can have a rebound season in 2025 after only winning six games in 2024.

George Kittle believes Brock Purdy extension, other additions will be good for 49ers

Kittle believes that continuity at the quarterback position is important for any football team.

As a result, it should be no surprise that he is a fan of what Purdy's extension could mean for the 49ers.

“I think, just the more that Brock is in this system, and Coach [Kyle] Shanahan can tailor the things that Brock likes,” Kittle added, “and kind of shape our offense in that way, it's a lot easier to do that when you have a steady hand at quarterback, the guy who's going to be here for a while, so you can build the whole thing around him and make it easy on him, which then, in turn, makes it easy on me, which I like.”

The 49ers have not had continuity at other positions on the roster. They lost several defensive players, including Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga, during free agency in March.

Hopefully some of the fresh faces in San Francisco can make an impact of their own sooner rather than later.