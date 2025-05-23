The San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy came to an agreement on a contract extension that is set to pay him $265 million over the next five years. In January, Purdy said that he would like his contract to be finalized by the time offseason workouts came around, but that did not end up coming true.

That could have caused concern for some people, as they thought he might have decided to holdout for a contract. Purdy didn't do that, and he said recently that it was never an option for him to not show up to the workouts.

“I think, for me, being here and getting better at football, I don’t think that [missing time] was ever going to be a question for me,” Purdy said via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I wanted to be here, and continue to build off of what we’ve done the last couple of years, and not let the negotiations and the money get in the way of that.

“I had faith that that was going to get done when it needed to, and obviously, I wouldn’t have liked that to go right up until the season.”

Purdy is already trying to start off on a good note, and he wanted to be with the team regardless of whether he had a contract or not.

Brock Purdy is ready to get to work for 49ers

Throughout the past few years, the 49ers have extended their key players before Week 1 of the season, and Purdy knows the anxiety that something like that bring.

“That would have probably been a little bit more stressful and whatnot,” Purdy said. “But coming here early in the offseason program, and getting around the guys, and getting on the field, and throwing, getting the timing down, getting to know guys, that is some crucial stuff for how the season turns out to be.

“So, I knew from the get-go, whether the contract was done or not, that I was going to be here.”

Purdy earned his contract after having success with the 49ers over the past few years, while helping them reach the Super Bowl. There's no surprise that Purdy was rewarded with such a huge contract, and now he must go out and prove that he was worth every penny. If the 49ers can stay healthy next season, they should once again be a top team in the league.