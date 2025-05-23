Under head coach Kyle Shanahan, few teams have discovered more hidden gems during rookie minicamp than the San Francisco 49ers. The team might have stumbled upon another potential Cinderella story with undrafted wide receiver Isaiah Neyor.

The 49ers made 11 picks at the 2025 NFL Draft, tied for the most in the league. Yet, despite that, Neyor shone brighter than most of his peers. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound wideout immediately turned heads with his frame but backed it up on the field with impressive speed and hands.

Neyor was not the only 49ers rookie to stand out in camp, with reports of defensive end Mykel Williams opening eyes. But with Williams joining the team as a first-round pick, his excellence was expected. Nobody believed that Neyor, who was in the college football transfer portal just five months ago, would be the most impressive pass-catcher of the group.

With rookie minicamps in the rear-view window, there is still a long road ahead for a player like Neyor. Training camps are crucial for undrafted rookies, but the preseason is the final hurdle to making the official 52-man roster. But for Neyor, he is in a great position coming out of step one.

Isaiah Neyor stood out in 2025 minicamp

The 2025 offseason has been a bumpy roller coaster ride for Neyor. He began his journey by entering the transfer portal for the third time in his career, committing to Louisville, only to de-commit and enter the draft. His lack of consistent success across five injury-riddled years in college led to him going undrafted, only to end up in arguably the best situation with the 49ers.

San Francisco took two receivers in the draft: Jordan Watkins in the fourth round and Junior Bergen in the seventh. They added a couple more after the draft, including Neyor. Undrafted rookie signings hardly make headlines, but many were intrigued by Neyor joining the 49ers' minicamp. His frame and physical attributes kept him on scouts' radars despite his lack of numbers.

Once given the opportunity, Neyor was all 49ers reporters and fans wanted to talk about on social media. Clips of his highlights from camp went viral, as did reports of his impressive speed and physique. The 23-year-old ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Draft Combine, a stellar time for someone his size. Many compared his stature to that of a tight end with the agility of a deep-threat wideout.

#49ers UDFA WR Isaiah Neyor showing off his length to snag a deep throw in rookie minicamp

With just two fully healthy seasons in college, Neyor never surpassed 878 receiving yards in a single season. Yet, many recall DK Metcalf, a player with similar physical attributes, also not having the best collegiate numbers. Led by an offensive-minded coach like Shanahan, the 49ers are as good a team as any to put the tools together.

49ers could use receiver like Isaiah Neyor

Even after trading Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, the 49ers are not short on receivers. With Brandon Aiyuk hopefully returning, San Francisco expects to have their former All-Pro start next to 2024 breakout star Jauan Jennings and former first-rounder Ricky Pearsall.

The 49ers made several other additions to the group in free agency. Before taking Watkins in the fourth round, San Francisco signed veterans DeMarcus Robinson, Russell Gage and Isaiah Hodgins, bringing in a lot of competition to the room. Needless to say, an undrafted rookie like Neyor has his work cut out for him to even make it on the final roster.

However, Neyor has a unique skill set that Shanahan could find valuable. As the tallest and heaviest receiver currently in the locker room, Neyor possesses the so-called uncoachable traits that teams covet. His lack of success at the FBS level proves he is far from a finished product, but the 49ers do not need another big-time star at the position. Neyor's length and speed make him a unique deep-threat and jump-ball wideout that no other player on the roster can match.

With the team's depth at the position, Neyor will not be the next Puka Nacua. Barring injuries, San Francisco does not need that from him. But coming off his impressive minicamp, Neyor has already shown the 49ers he can be a valuable depth receiver. If nothing else, his low price point could certainly give him the edge over a veteran like Robinson or Hodgins during final roster cuts.