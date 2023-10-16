Although fans might still be processing the San Francisco 49ers' bitter defeat versus the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday, the immediate focus is on the health of some of the team's most valuable offensive players. Head coach Kyle Shanahan obliged their curiosity a bit on Monday afternoon.

Running back Christian McCaffrey is currently having an MRI on his injured oblique/ribs, while wide receiver Deebo Samuel is considered day-to-day (shoulder), according to NFL Network's Clayton Holloway. Both star players left the game.



In the midst of the uncertain updates, there was some additional good news. All-Pro offensive tackle Trent Williams did not suffer a high-ankle sprain, which is a huge sigh of relief for fans, and especially Brock Purdy. The second-year quarterback struggled immensely to lead a beat-up San Fran down the field against a challenging defense. Even so, the Niners were a 41-yard field goal away from remaining undefeated.



The McCaffrey injury is obviously the most concerning, given his past medical history. He attempted to play through the pain but was unable to stay on the field. He has elevated Shanahan's offense to new heights since the 49ers traded for him last year. McCaffrey has 110 rushing attempts for 553 yards (5.0 per carry) and seven touchdowns so far, while also tallying 23 receptions for another two scores. Simply put, this team's Super Bowl ceiling is likely capped without the former All-Pro back.

More information will be known after the MRI comes back, but the clear objective is making sure the team is healthy for the playoffs. A 5-1 start should allow the 49ers to work towards that ultimate goal and still play competent football.

Although Kyle Shanahan knows he cannot easily replace versatile talents like Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, he must quickly devise a contingency plan for a Monday night meeting with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7.