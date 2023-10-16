The San Francisco 49ers saw their undefeated record come to an end on Sunday in a surprising loss to the Cleveland Browns, who were without Deshaun Watson. Jake Moody missed a game-winning field goal in the final seconds, and Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and Trent Williams all suffered injuries. Still, quarterback Brock Purdy was quick to shoulder the blame for the loss and didn't use the injuries as an excuse (h/t Kirk Larrabee of 49ers Web Zone).

“It's the NFL. You get opportunities, you got to take advantage of them. And so there was definitely some throws and opportunities, I feel like that were there for me and I missed on them…But it starts with me.”

Losing players such as Samuel and McCaffrey isn't easy, but Purdy wasn't trying to use that as an excuse, either: “Obviously they're playmakers really good playmakers and so it hurts, but at the same time, we got guys to be able to come in and make plays, too. And so that's on me…I got to do a better job with just communicating to them in the huddle.”

The 49ers offense struggled against the Browns loaded defense. Purdy went just 12-of-27 for 125 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The 49ers scored just one touchdown in the second half, a Jordan Mason rushing score after he took over for McCaffrey, who departed with an injury.

The 49ers move to 5-1 on the year with still a ton of expectations, but being without Samuel and McCaffrey will be a tough blow to this offense. They face the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals before going on a bye in Week 9.