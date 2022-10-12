49ers’ Kyle Shanahan drops pivotal Nick Bosa injury update for Week 6 vs. Falcons

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan dropped a crucial injury update on Nick Bosa ahead of Week 6. 49ers beat writer Eric Branch reported that Kyle Shanahan said the star defensive end has a chance to play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. However, Shanahan also said Bosa will not practice on Wednesday.

This update tells us that Nick Bosa is questionable for the 49ers-Falcons Week 6 affair. San Francisco is 3-2 and expects to take care of business against the Falcons on the road. Most sports books have the 49ers favored by a considerable amount. Nevertheless, Bosa’s presence on defense would only enhance their odds of earning a victory.

It should be noted that this 49ers defense is rock solid. They are first in limiting points this season, allowing just 12.2 points per game. San Francisco is also first in yards against per game, rushing yards against per game, and sacks. Additionally, the Niners defense is ranked third in passing yards against per game.

But Nick Bosa has been an important part of their defense. He’s already recorded 6 sacks through the 49ers’ first 5 games of the year. The most impressive aspect of his elite performance is the fact that he rarely receives calls from referees. In fact, the 49ers have even contacted the NFL on multiple occasions in reference to the lack of calls thrown Bosa’s way.

San Francisco is hopeful Bosa will be active for Week 6 in Atlanta. But the 49ers should be able to hold their own against the Falcons regardless of his status.