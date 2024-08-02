For San Francisco 49ers fans, it was exciting to see head coach Kyle Shanahan embrace with star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the middle of the field at practice last Wednesday. While some will be quick to point that it means an agreement has been made on a new contract which prompted a hold out, Shanahan would be quick to shoot down anything beyond just a simple “bro hug” according to KNBR.

“It’s usually how we greet each other, bro hug,” Shanahan said to the media Friday when asked what the interaction between himself Aiyuk signaled.



It has been known that Aiyuk has been wanting a new contract from the 49ers as the wide receiver market seems to increase in value. There is no doubt that the 26-year old deserves the big bucks as last season, he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards to go along with seven touchdowns, averaging 17.9 yards per catch.

Aiyuk looking to prove his money worth with the 49ers this season

Heading into his fifth season in the professionals, Aiyuk has gotten better each and every year since he was drafted by San Francisco with the 25th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft coming out of Arizona State. Now, the relationship with the 49ers has been at a standstill since he's looking for more money which has been going on for some time now resulting in heavy trade rumors.

Whatever the case may be, the 49ers need a weapon like Aiyuk on the team which was part of the puzzle last season that got the team all the way to the Super Bowl but lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. At any rate, as it remains to be seen what happens with Aiyuk's contract, San Francisco is looking to build off of last season where they went 12-5 which won the NFC West as they open the year against the New York Jets on Monday, Sept. 9.