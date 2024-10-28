While there was a special moment involving the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Trey Lance after the team beat the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night, 30-24, star linebacker Fred Warner had a different mindset after the game. Despite the win and amid 49ers players suffering injuries, Warner would still have a modest approach to the team's performance in what became a close game by the end of it.

After Dallas led 10-6 at halftime, San Francisco would score 21 unanswered points in the third period that gave the team some confidence in winning the game. However, the Cowboys would make it a close game in the fourth which is why Warner expressed his frustration according to 49ers Web Zone.

“I was frustrated obviously we made it a game when it didn't need it to be, especially defensively,” Warner said. “Freebies, they didn't have to earn it. 88 [Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb] is wide open, their best player. We can't let that happen. We put ourselves in that situation so we had to get ourselves out. It was about going out there and finishing the game and we did that.”

If there is a bright side, the team enters a much needed bye week to recover their best players, though the 49ers will still be without Brandon Aiyuk, who had a season-ending knee injury. People are also still wondering about star Christian McCaffrey as he has not played a single game this season yet.

49ers' Fred Warner on the how the bye week will help the team greatly

Warner does see the possibilities of a bye week helping the team, himself, and putting the current season in perspective as he explains being at 0-0 now since they have a 4-4 record.

“We can be whoever we want, honestly. After the Bye it's zero and zero,” Warner said. “We are at five hundred right now, we are a game back from being first in the division, we have everything ahead of us, we can be whoever we want, we have everybody that we need. In terms of players obviously we are banged up. We will get healthy after the week, hopefully get some guys back…We can't keep getting up for a game and then dropping one and then, ‘oh, let's try and figure out a way to win another one.' Let's just get better. That is why those little errors at the end of game were so frustrating because the good teams, they don't make those. We got to find a way to just play four quarters of straight execution.”

“The Bye will help me tremendously,” Warner continued. “Every week you keep banging it up and finding a way to recover good enough to play the next week. That's just how the NFL is. It's rare that you can be healthy all the way through…I'm looking at guys out there giving it their all, who are banged up. Talking about [TE] George Kittle is the truest form of that. He's banged up every week, it seems like, and he still goes out there and balls out…There's no excuse for not playing at the highest level regardless of whatever you're going through.”

Warner continues to be the leader of the defense as after the bye, the 49ers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 10.