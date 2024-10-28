The San Francisco 49ers got a big win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, but as it's been the story for them all season, somebody was injured in the process. Deebo Samuel was the player this time, as he's been hurt the past two weeks for the 49ers, and this time it was a rib injury. After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if he had any indication of how serious his injury was.

“I don't,” Shanahan said.

Samuel left the game in the fourth quarter with the rib injury. Last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, he left the game early, and later it was noted that he was dealing with pneumonia. He also was recovering from a wrist injury that had him limited in practice.

Hopefully, Samuel's injury is not too serious, but luckily for the 49ers, they have a Week 9 bye that will give them some time to recover.

49ers not looking to make any trades

With the several injuries that the 49ers have suffered throughout the season, but it doesn't look like they're going to make any moves to acquire players in a trade, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“I'm not so sure they make a trade. Obviously, they're going to explore, but the 49ers really like the receivers they have on the roster,” Rapoport said. “Ricky Pearsall is now playing, Deebo Samuel should be back today. Georgia Kittle, dealing with an injury, he also should be back. This may be a situation for the 49ers, stick with what's already in their locker room.”

In Week 7 against the Chiefs, Brandon Aiyuk suffered a season-ending knee injury, and Samuel left the game early as well. It would make sense for the 49ers to explore some type of trade, but with the possibility of Christian McCaffrey coming back after their bye week, there's belief that they should be good.

Jordan Mason was also hurt against the Cowboys, but Kyle Shanahan said that he could've returned in the game. McCaffrey hasn't suited up this season due to having Achilles tendinitis, but there's a good chance he'll be available after the bye week, according to Ian Rapoport.

“This might actually be the last game where Jordan Mason is the bellcow. The 49ers have a bye. Christian McCaffrey should start practicing. And there's a very good chance that McCaffrey is on the field November 10th for the 49ers' next game,” Rapoport said.

Mason has filled in well for McCaffrey, but if the star running back returns, there's a chance Mason won't see much time on the field.