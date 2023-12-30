Niners still have all options open after tough loss to Ravens

The San Francisco 49ers took it on the chin in their Week 16 Monday night game against the Baltimore Ravens. They had been rolling prior to that loss, and many observers had proclaimed them the best team in the NFL. While that 33-19 loss was upsetting to the players and their fans, head coach Kyle Shanahan knows there is no point in looking back because the Niners can still accomplish all their goals for the current season.

The Niners are still holding onto the No. 1 seed in the NFC even though they have the same 11-4 record as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions. If the Niners can beat the Washington Commanders in Week 17 and the Los Angeles Rams in the season finale, they will have the No. 1 seed no matter what the Eagles or Lions do.

“We have to win these two games in the next—I'm losing my math—nine days, whatever it is,” Shanahan said during an interview on radio station KNBR. “We need that first-round bye, and that's what we expect to get. And in order to do that, we need to win these two games.”

Getting the loss to the Ravens out of the heads of the 49ers is not going to be easy. It is an ongoing process that has been going on all week.

Kyle Shanahan needs to have the Niners ready for a peak effort in the season finale. They can probably defeat struggling Washington fairly easily, but the Rams have been surging and they could lose that game if their heads are not on straight.