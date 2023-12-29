Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, and Trent Williams will all be available for the 49ers' Week 17 game against the Commanders.

The San Francisco 49ers received a number of key injury updates ahead of their Week 17 clash with the Washington Commanders, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“#49ers QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel and LT Trent Williams are all off the injury report and good to go Sunday vs. Washington. DT Arik Armstead is out again,” Pelissero wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Armstead will be missed, but at the very least Purdy, Samuel, and Williams will play on Sunday. San Francisco is looking to jump back into the win column following a disappointing 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

49ers' important injury updates

Purdy, who struggled against Baltimore, recently said his injury was nothing to worry about. Some fans may wonder why San Francisco wouldn't sit Purdy, Samuel, and Williams since they already clinched a playoff berth.

San Francisco comes into play in Week 17 sporting an 11-4 record, which is tied for the best mark in the NFC. Securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs is the 49ers' primary goal at the moment, however.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions also both hold 11-4 records, while the Dallas Cowboys narrowly trail with a 10-5 mark. So winning the next two games will prove to be crucial for San Francisco despite having already clinched a playoff berth.

Home field advantage is something that tends to get overlooked. But when it's the final minute of a playoff game, you are going to want to be playing in front of your home fans.

The 49ers cannot take the Commanders for granted on Sunday. Washington may hold just a 4-11 record but they would love nothing more than to upset San Francisco in this Week 17 affair.

Kickoff for the 49ers- Commanders game is scheduled for 1:00 PM EST on Sunday afternoon.