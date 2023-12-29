We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a 49ers-Commanders prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The San Francisco 49ers will head to Landover, Maryland, to face the Washington Commanders. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a 49ers-Commanders prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The 49ers lost 33-19 to the Baltimore Ravens in what arguably was their worst performance of the season. Things started well for them as they led 5-0 at one point. But things collapsed on Christmas Night as Brock Purdy struggled, going 18 for 32 with 255 yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions. Christian McCaffrey rushed 14 times for 103 yards and a touchdown while catching six passes for 28 yards. Meanwhile, George Kittle had seven receptions for 126 yards. Brandon Aiyuk had six receptions for 113 yards, and Deebo Samuel had four catches for 47 yards. Overall, the Niners were bad, with 10 penalties, multiple defensive holding, and pass interference penalties. The Niners allowed four sacks.

The Commanders lost 30-28 to the New York Jets. They trailed 27-7 at halftime. But they battled back and made things interesting before falling short. Sam Howell went 6 for 22 with 56 yards and two interceptions before being benched. Then, Jacoby Brissett went 10 for 13 with 100 yards and a touchdown in relief. Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed 10 times for 58 yards and two touchdowns before succumbing to an ankle injury. Also, Antonio Gibson rushed nine times for 30 yards and a score. Terry McLaurin had three receptions for 50 yards. The offense committed three turnovers and also was 3 for 12 on third-down conversions. Conversely, the defense forced two turnovers.

The 49ers lead the head-to-head series 22-12-1. Recently, they routed the Commanders 37-20 last season on Christmas Eve. The 49ers are 6-4 over the last 10 games against the Commanders. Also, they last played the Commanders in Landover in a muddy, rainy game in 2019, where they won 9-0. The Niners are 3-2 over the last five games at Fed Ex Field, and this game will see better weather.

Here are the 49ers-Commanders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: 49ers-Commanders Odds

San Francisco 49ers: -12.5 (-110)

Washington Commanders: +12.5 (-110)

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

How to Watch 49ers vs. Commanders Week 17

Time: 1:01 PM ET/10:01 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

The Niners are humiliated after their last game and will want to shut the haters and the doubters up. Therefore, expect them to come out strong and look to make amends for what happened last weekend.

Purdy will look to bounce back from the worst performance of his career. He has passed for 4,050 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Purdy will need to find open receivers and then look for better protection. Likewise, McCaffrey will need to continue finding the holes and has rushed 258 times for 1,395 yards for 14 touchdowns while catching 63 passes for 537 yards and seven scores. Aiyuk has been the best receiver on the team this season, with 65 receptions for 1,203 yards and six touchdowns. Likewise, Kittle has been a good tight end, with 62 catches for 991 yards and six touchdowns. Samuel has 53 receptions for 834 yards and six touchdowns while rushing 33 times for 179 yards and five touchdowns.

The defense has remained elite, but they struggled against Lamar Jackson last weekend. Nick Bosa has led the way with 32 solo tackles and 10.5 sacks. But the middle linebackers will need to do more. First, Fred Warner has 80 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, and four interceptions. Dre Greenlaw has 69 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Thus, those two will look to cover the middle. The secondary cannot make mistakes or commit more penalties. Ultimately, Charvarius Ward has 49 solo tackles and four interceptions but committed a few penalties last weekend. Meanwhile, Deommodore Lenoir has 55 solo tackles and two interceptions and also committed some penalties last week. The defense may have a different hero this weekend as Chase Young returns to FedEx Field to face the team that drafted him and then traded him earlier this season.

The Niners will cover the spread if they can protect Purdy, and then he can make some passes. Then, the defense must prevent the Commanders from moving the ball.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

The Commanders are already looking to next season. Yet, Brissett can make things happen. He will try to keep the team going and comes in with 224 yards and three touchdowns.

Brian Robinson Jr. is questionable to play with a hamstring injury. Significantly, he comes in with 160 rushes for 664 yards and five touchdowns. The Commanders hope to get their top receiver to 1,000 yards. Right now, McLaurin has 69 receptions for 885 yards and three touchdowns. Curtis Samuel is another option, with 57 receptions for 565 yards and four touchdowns.

The defense is depleted after trading two of their better players. Yet, they still have some weapons that can make things happen. Jonathan Allen has 28 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Casey Tochill has 14 solo tackles and five sacks.

The Commanders will cover the spread if they can move the chains and avoid mistakes. Then, they need to rush the passer and force Purdy into making mistakes.

Final 49ers-Commanders Prediction & Pick

The Niners are going to come out and make a statement after getting humiliated. Therefore, expect them to blow the Commanders out of the water.

Final 49ers-Commanders Prediction & Pick: San Francisco 49ers: -12.5 (-110)