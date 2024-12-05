San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is slowly coming to terms with the team’s disappointing season. After losing both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason to injuries in Week 13, the 49ers are down to their third-string running back. Rookie Isaac Guerendo will get the start on Sunday but the team has added depth at the position.

The 49ers claimed Israel Abanikanda off waivers on Tuesday and Shanahan is a fan of the second-year RB. “I liked him coming out of college. I haven’t studied him a ton in the NFL, but he was a guy that I had good notes on from college and liked. And I know our scouting department thought he was the best guy out there being available and stuff. So in our situation, especially glad to get him here,” Shanahan said per a press conference transcript provided by the 49ers Media Center.

The New York Jets selected Abanikanda in the fifth round of the 2023 draft out of Pittsburgh. He flashed in his first preseason but injuries limited the young back to 22 carries for 70 yards in his rookie year. Abanikanda was relegated to the practice squad this season before the Jets waived the 22-year-old RB.

Abanikanda is one of two running backs the 49ers added following injuries to McCaffrey and Mason. San Francisco reunited with Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who was on the 49ers’ practice squad before being released in November. The fifth-year veteran started his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appearing in 43 games over four seasons and tallying 103 carries for 384 rushing yards and two scores.

The 49ers' offense has been decimated by injuries this season. While quarterback Brock Purdy was able to return from a shoulder ailment for Week 13’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the third-year passer appeared compromised. Purdy completed just 11 passes for 94 scoreless yards in the game.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen made NFL history as the first quarterback with a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game. The slumping 49ers got blown out by the Bills 35-10, losing their third straight game and falling to 5-7 on the season.

Despite the disappointing record, San Francisco is still in the playoff hunt as all four NFC West teams are only separated by two games. Should the 49ers rally and win the division, they could get McCaffrey back for the postseason. But first, San Francisco needs to win a game.

While one NFL insider floated the idea of Shanahan being traded to the Bears in the offseason, the 49ers will take on Chicago in Week 14. The 4-8 Bears fired Matt Eberflus after a gut-wrenching loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving in which the former head coach infuriatingly refused to call a timeout as time expired on Chicago’s comeback attempt.