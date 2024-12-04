The San Francisco 49ers have gone from Super Bowl-hopefuls to fringe playoff contenders in an injury-ravaged season that’s been a massive disappointment for head coach Kyle Shanahan. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears have suffered from egregious mismanagement that’s left the team searching for a competent coach. Perhaps there’s a wild, unlikely solution for both franchises.

Professional take-haver Mike Florio dished out a doozy on the Rich Eisen Show Tuesday. Harkening back to the deal that brought Jon Gruden to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002, Florio floated the idea of the Bears making a trade for Shanahan.

“One thing that I don’t think happens enough is the Jon Gruden model, where you call up a team and you say, ‘Are you interested in releasing your coach and what would the compensation be?’” Florio said on the Rich Eisen Show.

“Yes it’s going to cost you something by the way of draft pick compensation but… if you would get Shanahan – and I feel like Shanahan and the 49ers are getting close to the point where they would benefit mutually from a fresh start – if you can get Shanahan and join him at the hip with Caleb Williams, are you kidding me?” the man who gave us ProFootballTalk added.

The Bucs paid dearly for Gruden’s services in a trade with the then Oakland Raiders. Tampa Bay sent two first round picks, two second round picks and $8 million to the cash-strapped Raiders. While the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in Gruden’s first season with the team, he was fired following the 2008 season, ending his Bucs tenure with a remarkably mediocre 57-55 record.

Shanahan is now in his eighth season as head coach of the 49ers. He’s led San Francisco to the playoffs in four of his first seven seasons, with two Super Bowl appearances. While Shanahan has yet to win a title with the team, he’s widely considered one of the best coaches in the NFL.

It’s been a frustrating season for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers

The 49ers have endured some awful injury luck this season. The team lost top wideout Brandon Aiyuk to a gruesome knee injury in Week 7. After missing the first nine weeks of the season, Christian McCaffrey sprained his PCL in Week 13. Both McCaffrey and Jordan Mason landed on the IR following Sunday night’s loss, wiping out the 49ers’ top two running backs for the remainder of the regular season.

Quarterback Brock Purdy injured his shoulder in Week 11 and looked compromised in his return to action in Week 13, completing just 11 passes for 94 yards in the 35-10 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills. The 49ers were also without Nick Bosa and Trent Williams.

Despite the injury-marred season, San Francisco still has a shot at the playoffs. But even if the team fails to reach the postseason, Shanahan’s job with the 49ers appears secure.

The Bears, on the other hand, are on the hunt for a head coach after finally firing Matt Eberflus following a disastrous loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. While the Bears desperately need a capable coach to lead a talented team that may have found its franchise quarterback, it’s unlikely the 49ers would be willing to part with Shanahan.

Even assuming Florio is correct in his belief that a parting of ways would be mutually beneficial, the cost of obtaining Shanahan would likely be prohibitive. He’s under contract with the 49ers until the 2026 season.