The San Francisco 49ers engaged in an intense cross-divisional matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The 49ers came away with a 23-20 win, but not without some sideline drama. Deebo Samuel and place kicker Jake Moody appeared to engage in an intense conversation that long snapper Taybor Pepper got involved with. Kyle Shanahan gave additional thoughts on the interaction during a media availability on Monday.

After Moody missed a field goal against the Buccaneers, Samuel confronted him and drew concern from Pepper, who attempted to get Samuel away from the kicker. Samuel then removed Pepper's hand from him and invertedly struck Moody in the process. Shanahan's initial reaction to the incident indicated he did not see what happened, but he was confident things would get worked out between the teammates.

Kyle Shanahan explained more about the situation, telling the reporters that the situation had been handled:

“I talked to the guys about it, talked to a number of guys on the team, and we squashed it, and we’re good,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I think it was a little bit of an overreaction. You never want Deebo to throw a baby punch or anything on anybody on our own team, but Deebo also wasn’t saying anything bad to Jake, like it sounded. He was meeting him on the field, telling them to ‘lock in,’ the same thing I’ll tell to an offensive player who just dropped some balls or made some penalties or something.”

The 49ers head coach further stated that Deebo Samuel was simply challenging Jake Moody because he believed in him, rather than attempting to embarrass him. Moreover, Taybor Pepper had the right intention in defending Moody.

Despite the conversations that were had, the 49ers came away with a win on Sunday, and they look to continue that momentum as they try to close the last half of the season out strong.