Jake Moody ended up being the San Francisco 49ers' Week 10 hero but it was not always going well for him against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Moody missed three field goals in the game before eventually hitting the game-winner, causing him and long snapper Taybor Pepper to be confronted by a heated Deebo Samuel on the sidelines.

After the game, Kyle Shanahan addressed the incident and shrugged it off as a minor, in-the-moment issue.

“Don't have to take much of it; I didn't see it,” Shanahan said via team reporter Cam Inman. “Obviously, one guy is frustrated. Brothers scuffle. I didn't see it [and I'm] not too worried about it. If it's not fixed yet, we'll fix it on the plane.”

Shanahan will certainly not want to publicly address the incident but it was a matter that needs to be addressed behind closed doors. The 49ers were understandably frustrated, but Samuel striking Pepper in the neck caused clear tension on the sidelines. Pepper's snap on the third missed field goal was not a poor one as Moody merely pulled the kick to the right.

Overall, Moody was 3-for-6 on the afternoon but made the one that counted. His game-winning kick was a 44-yard field goal as time expired. Week 10 was Moody's first game back from an ankle sprain that had him on injured reserve.

49ers secure first win streak of 2024

As ugly as it might have been, the 49ers' win over the Buccaneers in Week 10 gives them consecutive victories for the first time in 2024. Now 5-4, the defending NFC champions are also above .500 for the first time this season.

San Francisco has also won three of its last four games, previously picking up wins over the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks before a Week 9 bye. The 2023 runner-ups have seemed to find their rhythm at the right time, entering the second half of the year.

Week 10 also marked the season debut of star running back Christian McCaffrey, who returned from an Achilles injury. The offense shined overall as rookie Ricky Pearsall also found the end zone for the first time in his young career.

The 49ers will return home in Week 11 for a divisional rematch with the Seahawks. Seattle will come out of their Week 10 bye with a 4-5 record; last in the NFC West.