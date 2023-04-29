My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

We have reached Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, and while most of the top players are off the board now, there is always good value that can be found in the later rounds of the draft. However, that didn’t stop Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers from picking the first kicker of the draft in the third round on Friday night.

One of the big questions every year is when the first special teams players at kicker and punter will come off the board, and the 49ers opted to bite the bullet and be the first team to draft a kicker in the third-round. That’s a pretty early time to draft a kicker, and afterwards, Shanahan acknowledged that his friends were giving him a hard time for drafting a kicker so early.

Via Michael Silver:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“After the Niners drafted Michigan’s Jake Moody, HC Kyle Shanahan got texts ‘from all my friends’ around the league making fun of him for taking a kicker in the third round. I suggested that he’d have done the same to them. ‘Damn right I would have,’ he said, laughing…”

Having a reliable kicker is extremely important in the NFL nowadays, but for the most part, you can usually pick up a top-tier kicker on Day 3 of the draft. However, Shanahan knew this was a big need for the Niners, and was willing to take some of the jokes that came with his selection. If Jake Moody ends up hitting his kicks, though, Shanahan will likely end up being the last one laughing.