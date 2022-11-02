49ers’ Kyle Shanahan’s Odell Beckham Jr admission will catch Rams fans attention

The San Francisco 49ers have owned the Los Angeles Rams so far during the 2022 season. The Niners recently cruised to a victory over their Southern California rival in LA. Both teams were also reportedly interested in Christian McCaffrey, but it was the 49ers who acquired the star running back. And now Kyle Shanahan and SF are reportedly interested in former Rams’ receiver Odell Beckham Jr, per Outkick and NBCSportsBayArea.com.

“We’re open to discussions with everybody,” Shanahan said. “We look into everything, You don’t have to worry about the trade deadline with him, because he’s out there, and he’s available. I’ve always been a fan of Odell, like I feel like most people are. He’s that good of a player.”

The 49ers defeated the Rams without Deebo Samuel on the field. McCaffrey played extremely well and the Niners’ defense held down the fort. Adding someone like Odell Beckham Jr would provide further depth on the roster. And the Niners understand how valuable depth is during the postseason.

Odell Beckham Jr is expected to sign with a team fairly soon. He’s one of the best remaining additions teams can make with the trade deadline come and gone. Teams such as the Giants and Rams have also been linked to Beckham Jr. But Kyle Shanahan’s admission on the veteran receiver suggests that the 49ers could pursue him on the open market.

It will be interesting to see where Odell Beckham Jr lands. Rams fans are surely hoping the Niners don’t end up signing him.