Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young believes this San Francisco 49ers team is 'locked for the Super Bowl' after Eagles win

The San Francisco 49ers are the Super Bowl favorites after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 42-19. The win over the NFC's other best team sealed that the 49ers are a class above the rest of their conference, and likely the rest of the NFL. Outside of an uncharacteristic three-game losing streak, the 49ers have arguably been the most dominant team in the league all season.

Former 49ers Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young believes this team is on track to go the distance. If so, they would be the first 49ers team to hoist the Lombardi since Young's Niners in 1995.

“We're better than we were in January,” Young said on KNBR's “Tolbert and Copes” show. “As long as we stay healthy, I hate to do this, but it's easy on the radio from 30,000 feet, like, yeah, lock it up. Super Bowl. The talent that comes out of that locker room at receiver, two top-five receivers, a top-five tight end, running back, a quarterback that just really understands the system, [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan],” via David Bonilla of 49ers Web Zone.

Still, Young doesn't want to jinx things for the 49ers' season.

“I don't want to, in early December, say this team's locked for the Super Bowl, but … without injury, how does anyone beat them? They look as good and talented as a team has been since the Cowboys of the early 90s, ours of the early 90s. They look that good top to bottom.”

There's still a lot of football left to be played, but it's hard not to say this is the best 49ers' team under Kyle Shanahan, who's led San Francisco to the Conference Championships in three of the past four years. Or as Young says, one of the best teams in all of football since the 1990s. With this much talent, anything but a Super Bowl win would definitely be a disappointment.