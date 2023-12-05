ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco 49ers 42-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles wasn't just revenge for last year's NFC Championship Game, but had huge implications for the Super Bowl race. Against Philadelphia, the 49ers thoroughly dominated the team with the NFL's best record.

The win also vaulted the 49ers to the top of the Super Bowl odds, with +340 odds, while the Eagles are second with +490 odds, via FanDuel Sportsbook. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs dropped to third in the odds after losing to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football with +550 odds. The Baltimore Ravens are in fourth with +650 odds, the Miami Dolphins are fifth with +750 odds and the Dallas Cowboys are sixth with +900 0dds.

They are certainly deserving of this position. Yes, the 49ers had a three-game losing streak in the middle of the year that dropped them from their peak, but they've shown they're clearly past that point by winning four straight games. They aren't just getting wins either, but demolishing top opponents like the Cowboys, Eagles, Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Philadelphia is still in second, but they are in jeopardy of their odds dropping if they lose to the Cowboys this week. The Eagles still have the top record at 10-2, but if the Dallas Cowboys beat them Sunday, they'll lose both their position in the NFC and their division. Meanwhile, the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs are in third but on the verge of dropping further. Their loss to the Packers dropped them to the third seed in the playoffs, while both the Ravens and Dolphins rose to the top two seeds.