San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was proud of the resiliency his team showed early on vs the Eagles.

On Sunday afternoon, head coach Kyle Shanahan and his San Francisco 49ers improved their record on the 2023-24 NFL season to an impressive 9-3 with a dominating road win over what had been the best team in the NFL so far this year, the Philadelphia Eagles. The game was a rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game between the two teams, which the Eagles won after San Francisco was dealt a series of brutal injuries both leading up to and during the contest.

Surprisingly, despite the lopsided 42-19 final margin of victory for the 49ers, San Francisco actually got off to a bit of a slow start in this one, allowing the Eagles to march down the field on each of its two first possessions while not doing much on offense themselves. However, Shanahan was proud of the “bend but don't break” mentality that his team displayed early on.

After the game, Shanahan stated that the fact that San Francisco was able to hold the Eagles to field goals on both of those two possessions was the “coolest part” amid “pretty bad decisions and mistakes” on offense, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.

“It was a huge deal and a very good feeling,” said Shanahan.

Although the 49ers still sit behind the Eagles in the standings, the team marched closer toward clinching their spot in the postseason on Sunday, and San Francisco looks to have fully recovered after a three-game losing streak recently hung considerable doubt over the franchise.

Up next for the 49ers is a game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 10.