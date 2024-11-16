The San Francisco 49ers are back in action on Sunday afternoon, hosting the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. They currently find themselves in second place in the NFC West Division with a record of 5-4 through the first nine games of 2024.

And ahead of tomorrow's matchup, they've announced several roster moves. Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, who has missed the last five games after undergoing surgery to correct a knee problem, has been activated off San Francisco's injured reserve list and is expected to be in the lineup.

Additionally, a handful of players, including P Pat O’Donnell, S Tashaun Gipson Sr. and CB Nick McCloud, have all been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on X.

It's been a difficult year for Gross-Matos, who suffered a knee injury in the final game of the exhibition schedule and didn't make his season debut until Week 2. He then suffered another leg injury during Week 4 against the New England Patriots, requiring surgical repair.

The 49ers and Seahawks will kick off starting at 4:25 PM EST.

The 49ers are dealing with several injuries

O'Donnell's elevation from the practice squad comes after starter Mitch Wishnowsky began experiencing back issues. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, the team plans on going through treatment options in an effort to get him back onto the field, via SB Nation.

“We’re going to evaluate some treatment options this week and see how he deals these next couple days,” Shanahan said.

O'Donnell has extensive experience, having already suited up once for the Chicago Bears, twice with the Green Bay Packers, and once with the Atlanta Falcons. He's racked up nearly 28,000 punting yards during his career.

Additionally, the 49ers have also placed cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. on the Injured Reserve list, while the status of offensive lineman Jon Feliciano was confirmed as being unavailable to face the Seahawks. He was originally designated as questionable to play.