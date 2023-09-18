The San Francisco 49ers have gotten off to a 2-0 start after their 30-24 victory over the Rams in Week 2. They have been among the most impressive teams in the NFL in the first two weeks of the season, demonstrating a versatile and multi-talented offense along with a solid defense that will only get better as defensive end Nick Bosa gets into prime football shape.

Bosa ended a holdout shortly before San Francisco's Week 1 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has played in both games, and he has had a heavy workload even though he is not yet in his best overall game shape.

Live and breathe the NFL?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Nick Bosa believes the best is yet to come in terms of his production. “I'm not too concerned about it,” Bosa said. “I feel good. I needed a couple of games to get my body into football shape. Now that I’m through 2 and had pretty good output, I’m only going to be up from here.”

The defensive end registered 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 3 quarterback hits in the victory over the Rams. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw led the way for the San Francisco defense with 12 tackles and 1 pass defensed.

The 49ers offense was challenged quite a bit by the Rams defense, and while quarterback Brock Purdy completed 17 of 25 passes for 206 yards, he did not throw a touchdown pass. The running game provided all 3 touchdowns for the Niners, and Christian McCaffrey led the way with 20 carries for 116 yards with 1 touchdown. Deebo Samuel and Purdy scored the other rushing touchdowns.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was under pressure throughout the game. He completed 34 of 55 passes for 307 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions.

RECOMMENDED

Kyle Shanahan gets 100% real on Brandon Aiyuk’s shoulder injury after 49ers win vs. Rams

Jackson Stone ·

Rams WR Puka Nacua gets final injury update for Week 2 vs. 49ers

Tim Crean ·

Rumor: Rams RB Cam Akers’ shocking Week 2 status vs. 49ers comes with trade update

Krutik Jain ·

 

 

 