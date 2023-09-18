The San Francisco 49ers have gotten off to a 2-0 start after their 30-24 victory over the Rams in Week 2. They have been among the most impressive teams in the NFL in the first two weeks of the season, demonstrating a versatile and multi-talented offense along with a solid defense that will only get better as defensive end Nick Bosa gets into prime football shape.
#49ers Nick Bosa on his extensive workload (more than his 35 snaps last Sunday):
Not too concerned about it. I feel good. I needed a couple of games to get my body into football shape. Now that I’m through 2 and had pretty good output, I’m only going to be up from here.
— Cam Inman (@CamInman) September 17, 2023
Bosa ended a holdout shortly before San Francisco's Week 1 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has played in both games, and he has had a heavy workload even though he is not yet in his best overall game shape.
Nick Bosa believes the best is yet to come in terms of his production. “I'm not too concerned about it,” Bosa said. “I feel good. I needed a couple of games to get my body into football shape. Now that I’m through 2 and had pretty good output, I’m only going to be up from here.”
The defensive end registered 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 3 quarterback hits in the victory over the Rams. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw led the way for the San Francisco defense with 12 tackles and 1 pass defensed.
The 49ers offense was challenged quite a bit by the Rams defense, and while quarterback Brock Purdy completed 17 of 25 passes for 206 yards, he did not throw a touchdown pass. The running game provided all 3 touchdowns for the Niners, and Christian McCaffrey led the way with 20 carries for 116 yards with 1 touchdown. Deebo Samuel and Purdy scored the other rushing touchdowns.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was under pressure throughout the game. He completed 34 of 55 passes for 307 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions.