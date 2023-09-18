Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams had a difficult Week Two following their season-opening victory against the Seattle Seahawks. Although Donald was as dominant as ever, the Rams were defeated at home by the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 30-23.

After the game, Donald was candid with the Los Angeles media about the loss and what it means for the Rams going forward.

“Some things we need to clean up. I've still got to watch the film and see, but I think overall, I think we did good,” said Donald, per Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA. “Obviously, there's things we did bad, but I'm proud of how the guys played. Like I said, we can fix some things, but we've got to just keep building and keep getting better.”

The Rams certainly have little to hang their heads about after losing in a close contest to one of the best teams in the NFL in the 49ers. Los Angeles was closing in on taking a lead into halftime before 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy ran in a touchdown from close range to tie things up at 17 heading into the break.

It wasn't the best performance for Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford, who followed up his epic season-opening performance in Seattle with 306 yards on Sunday but only one touchdown against two interceptions.

Aaron Donald and the Rams will have a chance to get back in the win column when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals in Week Three. That game, a Monday Night Football contest, is slated to begin at 8:15 PM ET on September 25.