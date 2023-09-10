Nick Bosa was absolutely fired up after watching his quarterback Brock Purdy lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Week 1 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. In fact, the star defensive end was quick to mock the haters who were criticizing the young signal-caller before the season started.

On Sunday against the Steelers, Purdy proved to everyone how he won the QB1 battle against Trey Lance and Sam Darnold. The 23-year-old completed 19 of his 29 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 49ers easily took down the Steelers 30-7, with Purdy shining brighter than ever as his Pittsburgh counterpart in Kenny Pickett struggled big time and threw two interceptions.

After the convincing victory, Bosa made sure to remind all the Purdy doubters how wrong they are about the 49ers' quarterback.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“Purdy shut some haters up,” Bosa told reporters, per 95.7 The Game. “I think whenever a guy comes back from an injury people don't expect him to make another leap in the second year. I'm just happy for him. He's exactly who we thought he was.”

There were plenty of concerns surrounding Brock Purdy heading to the 2023 season. Aside from the fact that he's coming off a torn UCL that needed surgery in the offseason, he also had some struggles during training camp that had many questioning if he's the right man for the job.

Purdy, however, battled through it and emerged victorious in the fight for the starting QB job. And as Nick Bosa said, he just silenced his haters by showing them why he's San Francisco's top-choice QB.