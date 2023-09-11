Amid his contract holdout, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa had five teams request to see his trade availability, according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.

Via FOX Sports: NFL:

“Obviously, the door slammed in their face,” Glazer said.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bosa, who was the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, became the highest-paid defensive player in league history with his new five-year, $170 million extension. He and the 49ers won their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, 30-7.

Bosa finished with two tackles and a quarterback hit in the game. He played 36 snaps and led the 49ers' defensive ends in playing time, according to Niners Wire.

Bosa is 25 years old and might have his best days ahead of him. He earned first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in 2o22 and finished with 51 tackles and a career-best 18 1/2 sacks. Bosa also had two forced fumbles.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The 49ers are expected to be NFC favorites in 2023. San Franciso advanced to the NFC Championship this past season and lost 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

San Francisco's offense looked particularly dominant Sunday. The 49ers got back their signal-caller from late last season, Brock Purdy, after he suffered a torn UCL in the NFC Championship. He completed 19-of-29 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

San Francisco was led in receiving by Brandon Aiyuk, who had both of Purdy's touchdown passes and eight receptions for 129 yards. Running back Christian McCaffrey had 22 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Bosa and the 49ers will return to play next Sunday on the road against their NFC West rival, the Los Angeles Rams.