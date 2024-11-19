The San Francisco 49ers tied a record they want no part of holding. And Steve Young levied a no-Super Bowl outlook. However, all hope is not lost as the 49ers got a positive George Kittle update amid injury woes, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

“And 49ers TE George Kittle missed Sunday’s game against Seattle due to a hamstring injury, is expected to resume practicing this week.”

The 49ers could have used Kittle on Sunday as they suffered a loss to the Seahawks. Jauan Jennings caught 10 balls for 91 yards, but the 49ers had only one reception by a tight end.

49ers TE George Kittle hopes to help team get back on track

Initially listed as questionable, Kittle could give it a go against the Seahawks. A hamstring injury kept him in street clothes. And his absence showed, said head coach Kyle Shanahan, according to 49erswebzone.com.

“Whenever you're missing good players, it's always a big deal,” Shanahan said. “We went a little extra. We played (OL) Jaylon Moore a little bit at tight end today. Something different to help with that. I thought (TE) Eric (Saubert) stepped it up and did good, especially showing up this morning sick and things like that. But yeah, George is a great player, so it always helps when he's out there.”

Kittle’s 560 receiving yards have been a key part to the team’s offense. He also has seven touchdown receptions. And Brock Purdy’s performance showed as he threw for 159 yards. Purdy said he missed Kittle.

“When you've got an explosive tight end like George, who can block, run, catch the ball, do everything, a defense has to account for him,” Purdy said. “And so, I mean, we love our tight ends here, but George is definitely extraordinary (with) what he brings to the table. Obviously, we'd love to get him healthy and get him back.”

Kittle came to the 49ers via the 2017 NFL Draft as a fifth-round pick. He overperformed that pick, beginning in 2018 when he caught 88 passes for 1,377 yards and five scores. Unfortunately for Kittle, those numbers still stand as career highs. Injuries have played a role through his career, but he managed 14, 15, and 16 starts over the last three years, respectively. This year Kittle has made eight starts.