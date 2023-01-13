San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has continued to defy the odds in his rookie season.

With the regular season-ending injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy was named the 49ers’ starting quarterback for their home matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month. Purdy took the job, and he has not looked back. He not only boasts a 5-0 record as a starter, but he also finished the regular season leading all rookie passers in multiple stats, from touchdown passes (13) to passer rating (107.3).

Purdy is among the serious contenders for the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, although he is not placing much of his attention on “that kind of stuff.”

“I don’t try to get wrapped up in any of that kind of stuff,” Purdy said during a press conference ahead of the NFC wild-card round. “For me, it’s I have to win for as good as the team that we have, I have to just come in, do my job and let everything else fall in place. Almost like how I answered that other question, it’s sort of the same thing. I don’t want to get wrapped up in all that kind of stuff. It’ll happen if it happens.

“Whoever wins it, wins it, great, but I’m just trying to be where I’m at, be where my feet are at.”

The 49ers will square off with Offensive Rookie of the Year contender Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks in the opening round of the NFL playoffs. Purdy last faced the Seahawks in Week 15, as he led the 49ers to a road win with 217 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. For his second career meeting against Seattle, the No. 262 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft plans to “keep it simple.”

“We played them what seems like yesterday, so for myself it’s come back in, what have they done different the last couple games?” Purdy said. “What did we do to attack them the first time? And go from there, but again, not try to overthink things or do anything crazy, just stick to what coach has dialed up.

“I’m just going to try to play my game and go from there. Just keep it simple.”

The 49ers are looking to clinch a spot in the divisional round for the second straight year.