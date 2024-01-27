The 49ers coach had an opportunity to work with Morris on multiple occasions.

In arguably the most surprising coaching hire of the 2024 offseason, the Atlanta Falcons, who were rumored to be closing in on Bill Belichick, instead hired Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan loved the move and has nothing but positive things to say about Morris, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:

“49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan on Raheem Morris being named the Falcons’ head coach: ‘Oh, it's way past due. Raheem’s one of the best coaches I’ve been with. I got to work with him earlier in my career in Tampa. When I was young I was trying to get my dad to hire him as a D-Coordinator. He ended up becoming a head coach so fast. Then I got a chance to work with him in Washington. Then Atlanta, he actually was on defense. He got to come work with me on offense for a year.”

The 49ers coach went on to talk about how diverse Morris' skillset is “The fact that he was on defense his whole career and can came to be our receiver coach, it was unbelievable how cool he was. How good he did. Always tried to get him here every single year. But Raheem’s been one of the best. He's going to hell of an organization, a good situation with good people. I’m really happy for Atlanta that they got him and more than happy for Raheem'.”

In the meantime, Shanahan and the 49ers prepare to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.