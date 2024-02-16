Kyle Shanahan was put on blast.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are currently coming off of what was an absolutely brutal loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, played from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday evening. The 49ers got off to a 10-0 lead, holding a normally potent Kansas City offense scoreless for most of the first half, but ultimately, Shanahan and his squad relinquished the lead and fell in overtime, allowing Patrick Mahomes and company to secure their third Lombardi Trophy in just five years.

Recently, Shanahan made shockwaves around the NFL when it was announced that he would be firing defensive coordinator Steve Wilks despite what was perceived by many as a strong performance from the 49ers' defense vs the Chiefs. One of those people was none other than NFL insider Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post, who recently took to X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to put Shanahan on blast.

“Kyle Shanahan – eternal scapegoater. Drops Steve Wilks after shutting down Mahomes in regulation knowing no DC jobs are open. Kyle didn't tell team OT rules, made stupid decision in OT, quit running ball, couldn't score 20 pts in 60 mins. Kittle, Aiyuk, Deebo, Purdy all mundane,” wrote La Canfora.

The 49ers' indeed looked like a shell of their usually potent selves on offense for much of the evening on Sunday, squandering several opportunities to capitalize on drives deep into Kansas City territory. As the Niners search for their next coordinator, don't expect the Shanahan criticism to quiet down.