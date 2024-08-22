The San Francisco 49ers have one of the best tight end rooms in the NFL led by George Kittle. Now they have made a move to bring back a well known player who played quarterback at Virginia Tech and has the size and athleticism to make an impact: Logan Thomas.

The news was announced by the team's official Twitter account at the same time the 49ers decided to waive injured safety Tayler Hawkins.

San Francisco's latest lineup shuffle happened as Kittle revealed the one aspect of Purdy's game that makes him special, which most other teams do not realize. Meanwhile, a possible 49ers trade that the team should make before Week One of the 2024-2025 NFL season starts was discussed.

The 49ers' latest signing is one that will reunite Thomas with the team he was previously released by on August 9.

Thomas rejoins 49ers

Thomas is a 6-foot-6, 260 pound tight end known for his blocking skills who previously played for Washington, Detroit and Buffalo.

Thomas had a career high in receptions with the Commanders last year as he racked up 55 catches for 496 yards and four touchdowns. Thomas will now join Kittle, Eric Saubert, and Cameron Latu in the 49ers' tight end room with hopes of improving the team's already excellent passing and running games.

49ers' 2024 passing game outlook

Expect Thomas to factor big-time in the passing game as he has already vaulted up the 49ers' depth chart to be penciled in as the team's backup to Kittle. Thomas has always had exceptional size and physical gifts. Now, at age 33, the former Hokie and NFL journeyman appears to be coming into his own as a receiving threat.

With Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel expected back along with Christian McCaffrey catching passes out of the backfield at the running back position, the 49ers appear to have one of the deepest and most talented passing games in the NFL.

Last season, Purdy led Coach Kyle Shanahan's team to a sixth-place finish in the NFL, just 123 yards less than the Vikings in passing yards on the season. The margin between number one and number six is razor-thin, as those statistics show, not to mention the 49ers' narrow loss in overtime vs. the Chiefs last season.

The addition of Thomas is a chance for the 49ers to improve incrementally at a key position with a backup to Kittle who will raring and ready to go. The 49ers know a thing or two about stacking strengths on top of strengths, and that appears to be exactly what they just did with Thomas joining the team to make waves at the TE position.