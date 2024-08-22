San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle shared his thoughts on what makes Brock Purdy different from every other quarterback in the league, via 95.7 The Game. Kittle expressed strong confidence and high praise for Purdy, emphasizing how the young QB's presence and performance has impacted the team.

Kittle, known for his candid, insightful, and hilarious observations, tackled the skepticism that has surrounded Purdy since he first took over the reins at QB for the team by underscoring what he witnesses daily in practice and during games. According to Kittle, Purdy's ability to command the huddle is exceptional.

“Nobody else gets to see that,” Kittle stated.

He explained that Purdy's presence and voice in the huddle capture the attention of all ten other guys, which is a critical trait that distinguishes great QBs from the rest. Kittle elaborated on how Purdy's confidence resonates with teammates.

“His confidence makes everybody else in the huddle more confident in themselves.” He continued. “When you're in a huddle with Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel, and you're making them more confident than they already are, holy cow.”

Despite the positive remarks, Kittle acknowledged Purdy's self-critical nature. He noted that Purdy holds himself to incredibly high standards, often reflecting on his performance with a critical eye.

“He's incredibly hard on himself,” Kittle explained. Purdy's meticulous approach involves dissecting plays and addressing any mistakes in the moment, demonstrating a commitment to continuous improvement. After a play doesn't go their way, Kittle explains Purdy will critique the guys on offense, or hold himself accountable.

“‘Hey, I didn't like your angle on this,'” Kittle explaining how Purdy reacts to certain plays. “That was a sh*t ball I'm really sorry about that, I gotta put that on you.”

Kittle's praise of Purdy gives 49ers fans something to continue to be excited about as the young QB continues to develop and lead the team. His blend of leadership, confidence, and real-time feedback are the qualities Kittle believes are crucial for the 49ers success for the upcoming season. San Francisco will be looking to return to the Super Bowl on their quest for six.