Robert Griffin III played under San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan for two seasons with the Washington Commanders, and the former NFL quarterback says Shanahan being a “control freak” led to the Trey Lance trade.

“Kyle is a control freak,” Griffin told Kevin Clarke on the inaugural episode of This Is Football. “Brock Purdy gives him a little bit of both worlds. He gives him the predictability of, ‘He’s going to go through his reads, do this, this, this, and this,’ but he can also create on the backend, and they just liked it more from Brock than they got it from Trey.”

“Kyle loves guys that are predictable…Kyle is a control freak.” I asked Robert Griffin III about Kyle Shanahan. A fascinating, nuanced answer about why QBs work and don't work in his offense from one of my favorite guys in media. Watch from This Is Football: pic.twitter.com/laDYAygRgP — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) September 7, 2023

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Griffin also explained how the Lance-Purdy dynamic was similar to the situation he faced competing with Kirk Cousins during his time in Washington.

“Kyle loves guys that are predictable, right?” Griffin told Clarke. “Look at our team in Washington with myself and Kirk Cousins. Kirk was a guy that they knew, ‘Hey if we draw this play up, he’s going to go boom, boom, boom, boom, get it to where we think it should go.’ Whereas guys like myself, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, there’s a little more creativity to the game.”

Robert Griffin III says he likes both Lance and Purdy, but he understands why Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers made a Trey Lance trade with the Dallas Cowboys — getting a fourth-round pick in return — just two seasons after making a massive trade up to draft the young QB.

“I’m hoping the best for Trey in Dallas or wherever his career takes him,” Griffin said. “But I do think Kyle needs a guy who can kind of take the edge off for him.”