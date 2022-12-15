By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

As the 49ers prepare to face the Seahawks in Week 15, they’ll gain some reinforcements in the form of cornerback Janoris Jenkins. The former Pro Bowler will be looking to make a difference for the 49ers as they look to clinch the NFC West.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that the 49ers were promoting Jenkins from their practice squad. Schefter added that wide receiver Willie Snead IV was also being elevated while defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway was being placed on Injured Reserve.

Jenkins last played for the Titans in 2021. He appeared in 14 games, starting 13 and made 54 tackles with six passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble. San Francisco became Jenkins’ latest team in his 10-year career after signing to the practice squad in November.

One of Janoris Jenkins’ best seasons came in 2016, when he was a member of the Giants. Starting 15 games, Jenkins made 49 tackles with three inceptions and a forced fumble. His 18 passes defended were also a career high. That season, Jenkins was named to his first Pro Bowl.

While the 49ers are on their third starting quarterback in Brock Purdy, San Francisco’s defense has shined this season. They currently rank first in the NFL, allowing just 286.8 yards per game. The 49ers rank first in run defense (75.1 yards per game) and 12th in pass defense (211.8 YPG).

Jenkins will be asked to help shore up San Francisco’s pass defense as they take on Seattle in Week 15. With a win, the 49ers will be NFC West champions. And for Jenkins, after not taking a snap all season, he’ll have an opportunity to compete for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.