The NFC playoff picture got a bit more clarity at the top in Week 14. However, it got cloudier down below with the sudden emergence of the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks faltering yet again. The NFL playoffs are just over a month away and teams are preparing to make their run for a Super Bowl championship.

The Philadelphia Eagles have been the class of the NFC essentially all season. But a lot of people still question whether they have what it takes to win in the postseason. Meanwhile, injuries once again struck with San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel going down. The Niners defense, along with Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, carried the day. But can that continue without Samuel?

So, with so many moving parts in the NFC playoff picture, let’s dive into how the field looks as we head into Week 15.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-1, 1st in NFC East)

Another week, another dominant performance for a team only gaining in confidence. The Eagles are disregarding all the haters and just going out and dump trucking opponents. A week after hammering the AFC-South leading Tennessee Titans, they nearly dropped a 50-burger on the New York Giants.

Philadelphia is the league’s most complete team. They can run or pass, and stop both equally well. It’s hard to find a reason outside of inexperience they aren’t easily the best team in the NFL.

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-3, 1st in NFC North)

Not a lot of people have faith in the Vikings, especially after a road defeat to the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Their secondary has been exposed and is now allowing the most passing yards per game through the air. A soft schedule, particularly early, aided Minnesota to a bunch of wins. But in their stiffest tests this season, the Vikings have folded.

They were blown out by both the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. But those were their only losses until the Lions took it to them Sunday. To be fair, Jared Goff has quietly been arguably the best QB in the NFL at home this season. Minnesota is currently the second seed, but if they aren’t careful, could get passed up by San Fran, which could be a divisional round matchup.

3. San Francisco 49ers (9-4, 1st in NFC West)

As people fade the Vikings, they have been buying the 49ers as maybe the biggest threat to the Eagles. They handily beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday. That’s despite losing Deebo Samuel during the game. It was initially feared Samuel might be lost for the season, but that did not turn out to be the case.

Nevertheless, that certainly will hurt this offense. Jimmy Garoppolo is all but done for the season, leaving Purdy to lead the ship. He looked great in his first career start, but can he play that well consistently? Then again, with the way this defense is playing, it might not matter.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7, 1st in NFC South)

The aforementioned Buccaneers are currently the 4-seed in the NFC playoff picture. But that is only because they lead a god awful division. I know they have Tom Brady, and he is undeniably the GOAT. Twice this season he has led improbably victories, leading people to think the Bucs would turn the corner.

Guess what, they didn’t. The offensive line is too banged up. They can’t run the football. The receivers are aging and the defensive line isn’t close to what it was. Yet, they are on track to host a playoff game. The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are one game back, and the Bucs still play each of them.

5. Dallas Cowboys (10-3, 2nd in NFC East)

Here is where things get really interesting. The Cowboys are on track to play on the road against the NFC South winner, which right now would be the Buccaneers. They met back in Week 1, a Bucs victory. Dak Prescott was hurt in that game and missed the next month and change.

Since his return, the Cowboys offense is scoring over 30 points per game. Yet, they almost lost to the worst team in the NFL last week. The Houston Texans held a lead for nearly the entire second half until Prescott led a 98-yard game-winning touchdown drive with a couple minutes left. Is that a bad omen or a sign this Cowboys team can finally win those games?

6. Washington Commanders (7-5-1, 3rd in NFC East)

The Washington Commanders have surprised a lot of people over the last month or so. They have revived their season after a rough start. Much of that has to do with Taylor Heinicke taking over at QB for Carson Wentz. The team appears to play harder for him and he has proven to be a great leader.

Chase Young is set to return possibly this weekend, which could really take this defense to another level. But offensively they are still limited and are considered long-shots at making a deep playoff run.

7. New York Giants (7-6-1, 4th in NFC East)

Incredibly, all four teams out of the NFC East are currently playoff teams. Who saw that coming when the season started? Stop lying, no you did not. That division has been a dumpster fire for years. But after a 6-1 start, the Giants are fading and fading fast.

They were hammered by the Eagles in Week 14 and now play what appears to be an elimination game against the Commanders this week in Washington. Injuries have played their part, particularly with Saquon Barkley, but this team has been playing over-producing all season.

Teams in the Hunt

There is still a lot of teams in the NFC playoff picture that could make a move. The Seattle Seahawks, despite falling to 7-6, still control their own destiny. If they win out, they will make it unless the Giants and Commanders tie, again.

But all eyes have been on the Lions. After a 1-6 start, they are 5-1 over their last six games. The Lions are 5th in the NFL in scoring at over 26 points per game. Jared Goff has been exceptional, especially at home. They face a stiff test outdoors in the cold at the New York Jets this week. We will learn if they are true playoff contenders in that game.

Lastly, the Green Bay Packers are somehow still alive. They are 5-8 and essentially need to win out and get some help. Good luck!