By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Brock Purdy has put together back-to-back impressive performances for the San Francisco 49ers after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with injury in Week 13, and he’ll look to make it three against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

The 22-year-old rookie out of Iowa State is set to play through oblique and rib injuries and start for the 49ers in Seattle in Week 15 on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday that Purdy should be able to play without risking a more serious injury, but the pain he was experiencing could affect his throwing and mobility. Although Purdy was limited in practice all week, the young signal-caller looks to have made enough recovery from the pair of injuries to play.

Shanahan suggested earlier this week that Purdy won’t risk worsening either of his injuries on Thursday night, but it certainly looks like he’ll be given the opportunity to lead the offence off the jump.

Purdy has thrown two touchdown passes in each of the 49ers’ last two games, throwing for 395 yards in the process. He’ll go up against a Seahawks defense on Thursday that’s allowed less than 1.5 passing TD’s per game.

After being drafted with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has quickly shed the “Mr. Irrelevant” label, lately being named “Mr. Relevant” after he became the only quarterback in history to beat a team led by Tom Brady in his first career start.

The 49ers have been on a tear in the NFC West, winning six straight to improve to 9-4 on the year. That’s good enough for a two-game lead over the 7-6 Seahawks heading into Thursday’s tilt.