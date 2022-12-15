By Tim Crean · 8 min read

The NFL Week 15 schedule kicks off the final month of the 2022 NFL season. It is the first weekend fans get Saturday games, so set your alerts for the standard Thursday matchup, three games on Saturday, six early window contests on Sunday, four late window tilts, and the usual Sunday night and Monday night affairs. So, as we officially start the home stretch of the football season, let’s continue our NFL odds series with the Week 15 picks and predictions for every game on the schedule.

In Week 14, Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to victory after just 52 hours with his playbook, Brock Purdy went from “Mr. Irrelevant” to “Mr. Relevant” for the San Francisco 49ers in a Tom Brady blowout, and another quarterback — the Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray this time — went out for the season.

On this week’s schedule, the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, and Washington Commanders come back from their bye week, which was the last of the 2022 season. From here on out, it’s every team, every week (for better or worse).

So, without further ado, let’s do the NFL picks, predictions, and odds for each game on the Week 15 board.

San Francisco 49ers (-3) @ Seattle Seahawks

Despite the 49ers having the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft as their starting quarterback, they are a team on the rise, winning their last six games in a row. On the other side, the Seahawks are in a bit of a freefall, losing three of their last four. Not having Deebo Samuel will hurt Brock Purdy, but the 49ers’ No. 1-ranked defense will hurt Geno Smith even more. Look for San Fran’s incredible playmakers to win out as we begin our NFL Week 15 picks and predictions.

Prediction: 49ers 24-20

Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings (-4.5)

Last week, I made the argument that the Vikings aren’t as fraudulent as Las Vegas, and many bettors think they are. The Lions ran them off their own field, 34-23. This week, I’ll make one more argument (with slightly less conviction) that the Vikings are actually a good team. That said, if they can’t beat the Fightin’ Jeff Saturdays at home by at least a touchdown, stick a fork in them for the year and get ready to load up on a Minnesota first-round playoff loss.

Prediction: Vikings 27-14

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns (-2.5)

The Ravens’ starting quarterback in Week 15 could be Tyler Huntley, or it could be undrafted rookie Anthony Brown. Either way, the Ravens’ infrastructure is stronger than the Browns from top to bottom, and until Deshaun Watson proves he has shaken the rust off from nearly two years away from the game, I’ll bet against him in these Week 15 NFL picks and predictions.

Prediction: Ravens 14-10

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills (-7)

The Dolphins already stunned the Bills once this season, back in Week 3. However, instead of being 90 degrees down in Miami, this game will be played in 30-degree weather (possibly with snow) in Orchard Park. The Bills’ secondary will still struggle to deal with the Dolphins’ speed, but speed in the sun and speed in the snow are two different ballgames. That’s why Buffalo takes this game and covers.

Prediction: Bills 34-24

Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints (-4.5)

Somehow, this “battle” between the 5-8 Falcons and the 4-9 Saints has playoff implications in the pitiful NFC South. And, yes, the Saints are at home, but how can they be favorites over anyone at this point? The Falcons are giving rookie QB Desmond Ridder his first NFL start, but that seems like it will mean Atlanta will be pulling out all the stops in this game to ensure his success. Take the points in what will likely be a nearly unwatchable game.

Prediction: Falcons 20-19

Detroit Lions (-1) @ New York Jets

Speaking of shocking playoff contenders, break up the Lions! Dan Campbell’s Lions have won five of their last six, and — as long as the Giants and Commanders don’t tie again — a win will get them within a game of the final NFC Wild Card spot. After the Bills nearly broke Mike White in half last week, the Jets QB will get the start. But Zach Wilson will be the backup, and the odds of White playing every snap of this game have to be +300 or more.

Prediction: Lions 26-21

Kansas City Chiefs (-14) @ Houston Texans

The Chiefs might be the best team in the NFL right now, but they have a tendency to play down to their competition and let them hang around in games. Case in point, last week, when the -9.5 Chiefs let the Broncos put up their most points of the year (28) as they won by just six. While Patrick Mahomes and company will win this game, they won’t do it by two touchdowns.

Prediction: Chiefs 31-21

Philadelphia Eagles (-9) @ Chicago Bears

Unlike the Chiefs, the Eagles are putting teams away recently. In their last three games, the Eagles have outscored the Packers, Titans, and Giants by a combined 123-65. Yes, the Bears are coming off a bye and will probably have Justin Fields back. They’re just not nearly as good as Philadelphia. That’s why the Eagles should fly in a big way on Sunday.

Prediction: Eagles 38-16

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Carolina Panthers (-2.5)

The Panthers are another team that is coming on of late (winning three of their last four) and still have a shot at winning the NFC South, despite a 5-8 record. A win over the Steelers would go a long way toward helping them reach this once seemingly unattainable goal, and a win (along with a cover) is what they shall get in these NFL Week 15 picks and predictions.

Prediction: Panthers 19-16

Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Starting in Week 7, the Cowboys have pretty much alternated close wins or losses, and blowout wins. Those last seven games have gone blowout win, blowout win, close loss, blowout win, close win, blowout win, close win. After barely squeaking by the lowly Texans at home and having a showdown with the Eagles on the other side, this seems like a game where the Cowboys will flex their muscles and get a big win. The Jaguars have been inconsistent all season, too, so after last week’s big divisional win vs. the Titans, it wouldn’t be a shock if they laid an egg.

Prediction: Cowboys 35-14

Arizona Cardinals @Denver Broncos (-2.5)

The Cardinals might have been in shock when Kyler Murray went down Monday night against the Patriots, but Colt McCoy had been OK when he has played this season. Kliff Kingsbury will be fighting for his job in these last few games, too, and a loss to the Broncos could seal his fate. On the Broncos’ side, Russell Wilson is still in concussion protocol, so starting on Sunday is looking less likely. So, in the battle of the veteran McCoy vs. Brett Rypien and his 96 career pass attempts, I’ll go with McCoy.

Prediction: Cardinals 20-16

New England Patriots @ Las Vegas Raiders (-1)

This game is a complete toss-up (which the one-point spread suggests) depending on which teams show up. If it is the rudderless Patriots offense vs. the explosive, run-dominant Raiders, Las Vegas wins this in a walk. If it’s high-level game-manager Mac Jones vs. the hapless Derek Carr, New England wins comfortably. Your guess is as good as mine as to which teams come to the table on Sunday, so I’ll just go with the better talent and take the Raiders at home.

Prediction: Raiders 23-20

Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

The Chargers and Justin Herbert are finally getting healthy and have won two of their last three. At 7-6, they are also fighting tooth and nail to stay afloat in the tight AFC Wild Card race. The Titans have lost three in a row, and nothing seems to be working offensively. With the Titans flying across the country and the Chargers on a bit of a heater, the home team should be able to take this one.

Prediction: Chargers 23-17

Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bengals are banged up at wide receiver, though it seems there could be a chance both Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd player. Regardless, Ja’Marr Chase being back and healthy is worth three mortal pass catchers. The Bengals are on fire lately, winning five in a row and seven of their last eight. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have pretty much shown they can only win games that are extremely close late thanks to Brady’s magic. This game shouldn’t be close after the first few Bengals drives.

Prediction: Bengals 28-10

New York Giants @ Washington Commanders (-4.5)

These teams played 14 days ago and after 70 minutes of football, neither team could break the 20-20 deadlock. The Commanders are probably the better team here, but NFC East battles are usually street fights, no matter who has the better squad. For the sake of the viewers, let’s hope this isn’t another tie. But whether it is or isn’t, it likely won’t be more than a field goal between these two teams.

Prediction: Commanders 23-20

Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers (-6.5)

Last Thursday, when Baker Mayfield showed up in LA and led a shocking comeback win over the Raiders, this Monday night game got a heck of a lot more interesting. Is the QB we saw Thursday for real? Is Sean McVay the coach who can finally get that No. 1 overall pick talent out of the mercurial Mayfield? We’ll find out more on Monday, all while also getting to watch the traveling Aaron Rodgers circus and knowing that Jordan Love should probably be in there with the Packers at 5-8. It may not be the best game of the Week 15 slate, but it is the most intriguing. No idea what will happen, but I think it will be fun to bet on Baker as we wrap up our NFL Week 15 picks and predictions.

Prediction: Rams 24-23