49ers special team star George Odum suffered a torn biceps during the second quarter of the team's Thanksgiving Day win over Seattle.

San Francisco 49ers special team coverage specialist George Odum suffered a torn triceps in the team's 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving Day, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Odum is awaiting imminent surgery that will be followed by a two-to-four-month rehab and recovery period. That timeline leaves a slight, however unlikely chance Odum could rejoin the 49ers sometime during their playoff run.

Odum's injury came in the second quarter of the 49ers' 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle's DeeJay Dallas bungled a kick-off catch resulting in a heated scramble for the football. It was ultimately recovered by the 49ers' Ronnie Bell. Odum immediately left the field, only to have a later MRI reveal his and the team's worst fears.

George Odum signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in the spring of 2018. In 2020 he led all NFL players with 20 special teams tackles, earning him first-team All Pro honors. He signed a three-year contract with the 49ers in 2022, earning second-team All-Pro honors in his first year with the team.

The 8-1 49ers currently lead the NFC West as well as hold the NFC's second playoff spot. Their Thanksgiving Day win will be followed by a crucial matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, who at 9-1 presently hold the NFC's No. 1 seed and rights to a coveted playoff bye. San Francisco's face NFC opponents in five of their six remaining games, including a rematch with the Seahawks in Week 14, the second matchup between the two teams in two weeks.

Their lone remaining AFC opponent is the Baltimore Ravens, who they face in Week 16. They will face the NFC's Arizona Cardinals (Week 15) and Washington Commanders (Week 17) on the road before wrapping up the 2023 against the Los Angels Rams at home.