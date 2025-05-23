Winning the Super Bowl is an incredible feat. Repeating is rarer still—and exponentially more difficult. For the Philadelphia Eagles, the 2025 offseason wasn’t about celebration. It was about preparation. They now wear the bullseye. As every contender sharpens its roster to dethrone them, general manager Howie Roseman knew the Eagles had to play chess, not checkers. Every roster move mattered and each draft pick counted. Looking back, one move stood out above the rest: drafting linebacker Jihaad Campbell.

2025 Offseason Moves

After lifting the Lombardi Trophy, the Eagles quickly realized that success comes with a cost. Cap space constraints and player ambitions led to a wave of high-profile departures. Josh Sweat and Milton Williams found new homes. The secondary lost both veteran leadership and star power with the exits of Darius Slay Jr and CJ Gardner-Johnson. Even rising star offensive tackle Mekhi Becton was let go. Frankly, that move raised eyebrows.

To offset these losses, Roseman made modest but meaningful additions. Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche were signed for rotational support at edge rusher. AJ Dillon joined as a bruising backup behind Saquon Barkley. He should add thunder to Philly’s offensive lightning. However, the re-signing of All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun, coming off a breakout year, showed Roseman’s priority. They wanted to reinforce the spine of a defense in transition.

Still, it was clear Philadelphia didn’t win the offseason in free agency. They won it on draft night. Headlined by Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, Nebraska defensive tackle Ty Robinson, and a few secondary pieces in Andrew Mukuba and Jason Jackson, the 2025 rookie class represents the future. In Campbell’s case, possibly the present, too.

Here we'll try to look at the single best move that the the Philadelphia Eagles executed in the 2025 NFL offseason.

Betting Big on Jihaad Campbell

Selecting Jihaad Campbell in the first round was easily the Eagles’ boldest move. In hindsight, it seemed like their smartest. Despite concerns over a nagging injury that hampered his pre-draft process, Campbell came off the board to Philly with tremendous upside. The former Alabama star played 35 games over three seasons, posting 119 total tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles during his 2024 All-SEC campaign. He’s a modern linebacker—explosive, instinctive, rangy. He was obviuosly one of the best defensive prospects in the 2025 class regardless of position.

The pick wasn’t just about talent; it was about need and philosophy. With Slay and Gardner-Johnson both gone, and a front seven in flux, Roseman doubled down on speed and aggression at the second level. Campbell, paired with Baun, gives Philadelphia a dynamic linebacker duo. They are capable of sideline-to-sideline coverage, disguised blitzing, and physical run-stopping.

The move also fits Roseman’s bigger trend of future-proofing the roster through the draft. It’s a strategy that serves dual purposes: cost control and locker room refresh. By drafting a blue-chip linebacker now, the Eagles avoid paying premium prices for veteran help later. More importantly, Campbell has the intangibles to become a locker room cornerstone. He seems humble, driven, and was battle-tested in the SEC.

The Risk of Letting Go

Of course, any draft pick comes with risk. The Eagles did make some calculated gambles. Letting go of Becton after a breakout season wasn’t easy. This is especially true given the importance of protecting Jalen Hurts and anchoring the run game. However, the trade for Kendrick Green helped plug the gap while keeping the books in order.

Then there’s the risk tied to Campbell’s health. If his injury issues resurface, Philadelphia could suddenly look thin at linebacker despite its depth on paper. Still, the Eagles have historically fared well when taking educated risks on high-upside players. Just think of someone like Jordan Mailata or Landon Dickerson. Right now, this one feels no different.

Why This Was the Best Move

Drafting Campbell wasn’t just a good football decision. It was a cultural one. Roseman didn’t overcorrect by chasing splashy free agents or panic-buying to replace lost veterans. He trusted the system and trusted the coaching staff to develop elite young talent.

Campbell’s arrival signals to the rest of the NFC that the Eagles aren’t resting on their laurels. They’re not just defending their title. They’re building a machine to win more. With a defensive front that still includes Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, the Eagles' linebacker investment becomes the glue holding the unit together.

If Campbell plays to his potential, this pick could redefine Philly’s defense and extend the franchise’s Super Bowl window beyond 2025.

Final Word

In a 2025 offseason defined by subtraction, the Philadelphia Eagles added a difference-maker in Jihaad Campbell. It was a move made with one eye on now and the other on tomorrow. And if Campbell delivers the way Roseman believes he can, we’ll look back and say: that was the moment the Eagles didn’t just stay good—they stayed great.

Bottom line: The Eagles may have lost some household names, but with Jihaad Campbell, they found a star in the making.