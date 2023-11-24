San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan comments on Christian McCaffrey's night against the Seattle Seahawks.

Running back Christian McCaffrey put on yet another offensive clinic under the spotlight. The San Francisco 49ers faced the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving Day, giving McCaffrey a chance to showcase his talent on primetime.

McCaffrey scored two touchdowns on the ground, to go along with 114 rushing yards and 25 receiving yards. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke on McCaffrey's performance after the victory, seemingly in awe of his stat line. He spoke specifically on McCaffrey's second touchdown, where he ran straight into the trenches on the left side and had to maneuver through the middle of the field, past the secondary to cross the plain.

“It was awesome,” Shanahan said, per Nick Wagoner at ESPN. “I didn't think it was going to be there … They didn't look like calls that should have scored but he made it come to life.”

Quarterback Brock Purdy chimed in on McCaffrey's play following the victory, as well. McCaffrey serves as a spark plug for the Niners offense, making it easier for guys like Purdy, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk to stretch the field.

“He's a dog,” said Purdy. “You just never know when he's going to keep going or get out of something. For him to do that doesn't really surprise me. But at the same time, I look up to that kind of stuff. It gives us a spark and energy to the offense when we need it most.”

McCaffrey is surely one of the best offensive players in the league, being a dual threat as both a pass-catcher and an aggressive runner. He's the most important piece to the Niners offense and will likely keep making plays, even if it looks like it's a broken set.